Gov. Moore approves Maryland National Guard deployment to North Carolina in response to Tropical Storm Helena

Maryland National Guard deploys to North Carolina to aid in tropical storm relief efforts

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland National Guard arrived in North Carolina Friday to assist with Tropical Storm Helena as it travels up the east coast.

12 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers with two helicopters and three Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue technicians from Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery County Fire Departments were approved by Governor Moore to execute swift water rescue missions for citizens impacted by the tropical storm.

"Our Soldiers are well-trained to provide essential, lifesaving services to the communities impacted by the storm here in Maryland and in this situation, across state lines," said Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland. " We are always ready to provide military support to civilian authorities and help our neighbors in need during a natural disaster. We send our sincere condolences to those families who have already lost loved ones due to the hurricane."

The MD-HART, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, was dispatched containing five crew members from the Maryland Army National Guard, and the three rescue technicians.

A separate CH-47 Chinook helicopter containing seven soldiers was also positioned in North Carolina to support heavy lift and cargo missions.