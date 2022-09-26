'Good vibes': Baltimore celebrates successful Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE - Baltimore celebrated the end of summer with a little music, food and entertainment.

Residents and visitors packed War Memorial Plaza in downtown this past Saturday for the new festival "Charm City Live" which brought in talented musicals, and also provided job resources.

"Definitely enjoying the good vibes, food, and music," attendee Rob said.

The all-day event highlighted Baltimore's unique cultures.

It was also a family affair, with plenty of food and activities for children.

"I was surprised to find out that it was the first year," attendee Clarence said. "So, I think it is definitely something that will be a staple in the community, a good thing to have back years coming."

WJZ, as the proud media sponsor of the event, had some shining moments.

Rick Ritter took to the main stage to announce musical guest Joe, and WJZ had exclusive interviews with some of the other artists who performed, including actor and singer Trevor Jackson.

"There's a lot wrong with the world, but there is a lot that's right with it and I think that events like these are the things that are right," Jackson said. "People are unifying, coming together and spreading love with creativity, with art."

All of the performances were streamed on CBS News Baltimore.

This festival brought more to the city than just the fun. It was also a job fair.

People who attended could bring their resumes to be hired on the spot.

"This is Baltimore," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Baltimore is a city where we love festivals. We love music. We love coming together."

Baltimore leaders are hoping to bring the festival back next year.