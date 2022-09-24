Final preparations underway for Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for something fun to do Saturday, come downtown and check out Baltimore's free fall music festival, Charm City Live.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor.

On Friday, crews were on the stage setting up the speakers and rigging the lights. The festival takes place Saturday at War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall, from noon to 8 p.m.

DJs No.ID and Ty Alexander will help create the vibe at Charm City Live.

"I just love good music. It makes you feel good, it makes you want to dance, it makes you smile," said Alexander. "It just gives good community, which I think is what Baltimore is all about, just bringing together community to have a good time."

From pop to R&B to EDM, they promise blends you'll only hear in Baltimore,

"Baltimore DJs are the best DJs in the country, some best in the world," said No.ID. "We grew up one house music club music so you have to know how to blend."

The lineup includes Kelly Price, Jon B and more. There will also be food trucks, vendors, a kid's zone and a job fair.

"We want to have this festival be about fun, about music, about food about Baltimore, about the love of Charm City," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Come sing, dance and celebrate.

"I'm happy to be in here, as a tastemaker, actually doing the work to help bring up the city," said Alexander.

Road closures are expected in the area, so officials say to use public transportation if possible.

Day