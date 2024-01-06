Going to the Ravens game? Expect rainy, cold weather conditions

BALTIMORE - If you are headed to the Ravens game, bundle up and watch for slick conditions on the roadways.

The Ravens play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

[Maryland Weather: Alert Day, chilly rain for the Ravens game]

First Alert Meteorologist Molly Robey has your game-day forecast.

The regular-season finale will be wet and cold. You will need a jacket with a hood or a poncho, along with an extra layer of clothing.

By kickoff, temperatures will be around 37 degrees, and 39 degrees by halftime and 41 by the time the game ends, mixed in with a chilly rain.

If you are traveling from the north to the game, from Carroll or Frederick counties, there is a Winter Storm Warning, which extends until Saturday night. Snow, ice and rain are likely, and further northwest, there could be up to 2 to 4 inches.

"You definitely could see some slick travel conditions on your way home from the game," First Alert Meteorologist Molly Robey says. "Play it safe and be sure to check in with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest through the end of the game."