Maryland family wants dogs' owner to be held accountable after 5-year-old attacked in driveway

BALTIMORE - A 5-year-old girl was playing in her driveway in Glen Burnie after school on April 9 when she was viciously attacked by two German Shepherds.

Now, her family is demanding for the dogs' owners to come forward.

Anne Arundel County Police say the dogs are being quarantined and are in the custody of the Anne Arundel County Police Animal Care & Control. The owners are still unknown.

Cait Jones, the child's mother, told WJZ they pulled into the driveway and the children got out of the car.

With her 1-year-old niece in her arms, Cait Jones walked to her mailbox.

Her two children went inside, but her 5-year-old Lachlynn remained outside to play in the driveway.

That's when Cait Jones said two roughly 120-pound German Shepherds ran toward the child.

"I yelled at her, Lachlynn, you need to go inside," Cait Jones said. "And it was almost as soon as I turned my attention to her that both of the dogs just ran to her."

Cait Jones said that within seconds, one of the dogs jumped on top of Lachlynn and pushed her to the ground, and the other dog attacked.

"One of the dogs had my daughter's head in her mouth and was biting down on the sides of her temples," Cait Jones said.

Bone-chilling screams were heard on their Ring camera.

Cait Jones says she ripped the dogs off and used herself as a shield to protect Lachlynn and her niece. Her two older children saw the attacks and alerted their father, Rhys Jones.

"I picked up those dogs and slammed them as hard as I could," Rhys Jones said.

With her blood-stained backpack still on, Lachlynn was taken to the hospital.

"She had really deep claw marks along her back that were bruised," Cait Jones said. "She had about a 3 1/2 to 4-inch tear across the back of her head where the dog bit and ripped through. She had a deep puncture wound on her temple."

Cait Jones, who also suffered injuries, said they are healing, but the trauma left behind is permanent.

The dogs' owners have yet to be found.

Rhys Jones said he wants the dogs' owners to be held accountable.

"Our safe haven has been taken from us," Rhys Jones said. "It won't bring us closure but it will give us a sense of peace."

The family is asking anyone who may recognize the dogs or know the owners to call Anne Arundel County Animal Control