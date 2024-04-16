Watch CBS News
Local News

Owners of dogs sought following attack of 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel County

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Heavy debris removed from Key Bridge collapse site, and more top stories
Heavy debris removed from Key Bridge collapse site, and more top stories 02:05

BALTIMORE - A 5-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in Anne Arundel County, police told WJZ.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on April 9 to a home in Glen Burnie where "German Shepherd-type dogs" reported attacked the 5-year-old and a 1-year-old.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital and the 1-year-old was not hospitalized.

Police said the children were outside playing when their father heard screaming. He went outside and the dogs stopped attacking.

The father called 911, according to police.

The dogs are being quarantined and in the custody of the Anne Arundel County Police Animal Care & Control, police said. 

The identity of the owner is unknown and being investigated by Animal Care & Control.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina before landing in Maryland.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 7:21 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.