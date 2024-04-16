Owners of dogs sought following attack of 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel County

Heavy debris removed from Key Bridge collapse site, and more top stories

BALTIMORE - A 5-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in Anne Arundel County, police told WJZ.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on April 9 to a home in Glen Burnie where "German Shepherd-type dogs" reported attacked the 5-year-old and a 1-year-old.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital and the 1-year-old was not hospitalized.

Police said the children were outside playing when their father heard screaming. He went outside and the dogs stopped attacking.

The father called 911, according to police.

The dogs are being quarantined and in the custody of the Anne Arundel County Police Animal Care & Control, police said.

The identity of the owner is unknown and being investigated by Animal Care & Control.