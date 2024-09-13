Glen Arm's sole post office to soon close its doors, inconveniencing residents

BALTIMORE -- The only post office in the town of Glen Arm in Baltimore County will permanently close its location at 12112 Long Green Pike next month.

USPS states the lease to the building will expire on October 5.

Ahead of that, the Glen Arm Post Office will suspend service at the close of business on Friday, October 4.

There is an active search for an alternate quarter to replace the Glen Arm Post Office, however, a timeline for completion is not set.

Baltimore County resident Don Burns said he can empathize with the inconvenience this may temporarily cause neighbors.

"It's going to be a greater inconvenience, you know. I would leave the post office open really because it's closer and more convenient for those people just like it is for me at the Kingsville office," Burns said.

In September 2023, Baltimore County's Fort Howard Post Office also faced a scenario where the USPS building lease expired.

With no home delivery option in that neighborhood, the location permanently closing forced residents to drive about 8 miles away into Dundalk.

In this case, residents now receive mail from a cluster box unit near Veterans Park.

Customers who use a post office box at the Glen Arm location will be able to receive their mail daily at the Baldwin Post Office located at 13516 Long Green Pike Baldwin, MD 21013 beginning October 5, 2024, USPS states.