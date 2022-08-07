Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson
BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County
Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.
Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
