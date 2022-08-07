Watch CBS News
Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County 

Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.

Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 10:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

