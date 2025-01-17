Gas leak shuts down Mayo Peninsula access in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Gas and Electric Company is currently repairing an underground gas leak that is shutting down access to the Mayo Peninsula in Anne Arundel County.

Emergency officials received a call shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday about a gas leak near Central Avenue between Loch Haven and Muddy Creek roads.

The @AACoFD is currently responding to an underground gas leak on Central Avenue and Muddy Creek Road, temporarily shutting down access to the Mayo Peninsula. Residents and motorists should expect extended delays. Follow all directions from public safety personnel on scene. https://t.co/9OyOlTSEyJ — Anne Arundel County Government (@AACountyGovt) January 17, 2025

Due to the investigation, some residents are unable to return to their homes because the only way in and out of the peninsula is blocked off for repairs, according to Chris Anderson, Anne Arundel County Police supervisor.

South River High School at 201 Central Ave. E. has been opened for residents as a warming center with available restrooms, according to police.

Officials said the Southern District Police Station community room at 35 Stepneys Lane is also open with restrooms.

The number of people who have not been able to get into or out of their homes is unknown, according to officials.

