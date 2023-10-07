Game 1 of ALDS between Orioles and Rangers delayed by rain

BALTIMORE (AP) — Game 1 of the AL Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers has started after a rain delay of 1 hour, 13 minutes on Saturday.

The game was scheduled to start at 1:03 p.m., which seemed to leave enough time to avoid overlap with a 7 p.m. concert next door at M&T Bank Stadium featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. But it could be close thanks to the bad weather.

It was 63 degrees Fahrenheit under a blue sky by the time Kyle Bradish delivered the first pitch for the Orioles' first home playoff game since 2014. Former Baltimore star Adam Jones threw out the ceremonial first pitch and longtime Orioles fan Joan Jett sang the national anthem.

