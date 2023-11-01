Traffic modifications in place for funeral of fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Dillon Rinaldo

BALTIMORE - The funeral for fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Dillon Rinaldo will be Friday, November 3, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

BCFD honors Dillon J. Rinaldo's dedication, selflessness, and unwavering courage with a posthumous promotion to Captain. Pay your respects at viewings on 11/1-2, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Duda-Ruck Funeral Home. Final farewell on 11/3, 10 a.m., Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. pic.twitter.com/2ReWsQk0GF — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 1, 2023

Rinaldo was injured in a rowhome fire on October 19 in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. He died in the hospital on October 24.

Another firefighter, Rodney W. Pitts III, also died from injuries sustained in the fire. Three other firefighters were treated and released from hospitals.

Rinaldo had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for nearly six years.

Viewing hours for Rinaldo will be on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Duda Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, located on North Charles Street in Baltimore.

"The loss of Lieutenant Dillon J. Rinaldo is a devastating blow to our department and the entire Baltimore Community," Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said. "His bravery, dedication and selflessness will forever be remembered and cherished."

Traffic modifications are in place ahead of the service.

Road Closures

Anyone wishing to attend the funeral service should approach from West Cold Spring Lane to North Charles Street.

Traffic on Northern Parkway will not be permitted to turn onto North Charles Street and will need to access West Cold Spring Lane via Roland Avenue or York Road. Please plan for significant delays.

North Charles Street closed from West Cold Spring Lane to Northern Parkway (expected 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

West Northern Parkway closed from North Charles Street to I-83 following funeral (expect closures and delays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

Expect additional delays along the procession route (see below)

East Padonia Road closed from I-83 to 200 East Padonia Road (expected closures and delays between 1 and 2 p.m.). Expect additional delays along York Road.

East Padonia Road will be closed from Eastridge Road to Treherne Road between 1 and 3 p.m.

Procession

Cathedral of Mary our Queen - 5200 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD

North on North Charles Street to West Northern Parkway

West on West Northern Parkway to I-83 northbound (JFX)

North on I-83 to I-695 Inner Loop

East on I-695 Inner Loop to I-83 northbound

North on I-83 northbound to Exit 17 (Padonia Rd)

East on Padonia Rd.

Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens - 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium, MD

Funeral Program