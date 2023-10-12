Ft. Howard residents to get 169 mailbox units as post office gets set to close this weekend

Residents left wondering what's next as Ft. Howard Post Office is set to close this week

BALTIMORE - The United States Postal Service will be placing 169 mailbox units in Fort Howard in Baltimore County as the post office is set to close this weekend.

The mailboxes will be located at 9115 North Point Road near the Fort Howard Veterans Park, and only a .2 mile distance from the former Fort Howard Post Office location on Howard Avenue.

"(It will) allow Fort Howard residents to continue receiving mail in their community going forward," Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume's Office said in a statement. "This cluster of mailbox units ("cluster boxes") is a community-based solution that is only 0.2 miles from the former Fort Howard Post Office location."

Residents were initially directed to the Dundalk Post Office for mail delivery, which is a 15-mile round trip from the Ft. Howard location.

"Many of the members of this community have limited mobility or limited access to transportation, so the 15-mile journey was untenable," Congressman Mfume's Office said.

Last month, the lease at the Ft. Howard Post Office was given a 30-day extension.

A notice posted on the location's front door reads it will now close on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Congressman Mfume worked with USPS and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski to resolve mail issue.

"While it took sustained advocacy and pointed dialogue with the United States Postal Service over the last few months, I believe we are in a better place for the hardworking residents of Fort Howard with today's announcement," Congressman Mfume said. "I thank Baltimore County Executive Olszewski, Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Delegates Bob Long and Richard Metzgar, and Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell for jointly answering my call and thank the postal service for not giving up. Fort Howard mail delivery will thankfully continue in the community now for many years to come."