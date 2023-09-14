Fort Howard Post Office to remain open for 30 days as residents prepare to travel for mail

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County post office won't close Friday after all, with a last-minute 30-day extension added to its lease giving residents time before they might have to take a trip for their mail.

The Fort Howard USPS location on Howard Avenue was set to close its doors after this Friday, Sept. 15, and residents were prepared to pick up their mail at the next closest post office - eight miles away in Dundalk.

A number of constituents contacted U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who represents their district, to take action. On August 30 he and the rest of the Maryland congressional delegation wrote to the USPS Postmaster, Louis DeJoy calling for the agency's long-term solution.

"Following months of pushing for clarity, the lease extension announced by USPS will offer the Fort Howard community some temporary relief from the uncertainty they're facing over their mail service, the Maryland Congressional delegation said in a statement Thursday," Rep. Mfume and U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen said in a statement.

"We are working hard to give USPS every opportunity to resolve this situation," the statement continued. "A one-month extension is positive, but it is not a long-term solution, which is sorely needed. We implore USPS to work through this quickly and provide transparency to all parties as it finds a way to best deliver for the community."

Fort Howard is designated as a 'Group E' Post Office Box Service, which means residents must pick up their mail at their office.

Kathleen Labuda said the USPS began leasing her family's building in Fort Howard since 1978. The agreement is set to expire, and she says USPS isn't budging.

"It is not being renewed because the post office real estate department refuses to negotiate," Labuda told WJZ. "I am disappointed because it affects this entire community of 189 homes and these people do not deserve this."

Some residents expressed concerns about the change in mail service location because of the distance and limited hours offered for pick-up.

"It's going to be awful because not only is it going to be 20 minutes, but we also have roadwork going on, there's no public transportation, so myself. I have a vehicle but many of our community members do not drive or are elderly," resident Jessica Hammonds told WJZ.