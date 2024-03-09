Friends, family, pay tribute to Izaiah Carter, teen shot near Patterson High

Baltimore -- Friends and family paid tribute to 16-year-old Izaiah Carter Sunday evening, one year after he was shot and killed in southeast Baltimore near Patterson High School.

Carter's mother says this has been the hardest year of her life, and it was painful for her to come back to Patterson High School, but she knows it's important to keep her son's memory alive.

Police said 16-year-old Izaiah Carter was shot in the head on March 6 at Joseph E. Lee Park, near the school, in the 5900 block of East Pratt Street in southeast Baltimore.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two weeks later, authorities in Texas arrested 23-year-old Roger Alexander Alvarado-Mendoza in connection to his murder as he was trying to flee the country.

Investigators believe Mendoza shot and killed Carter following a dispute. Izaiah was a JROTC cadet at Patterson and made a huge impact on his many friends and beloved family members.

According to court records, Mendoza has a hearing scheduled for April 22.