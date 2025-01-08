Four charged in deadly shooting at birthday party in Harford County

BALTIMORE - A teenager and three men were charged in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened during a birthday party in Aberdeen Sunday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Less than 24 hours after a homicide took the life of an 18-year-old in Aberdeen, Harford County detectives have filed charges against four individuals. pic.twitter.com/wnGiiPiJi3 — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) January 7, 2025

Police said that around 12:34 a.m. on January 5, officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of North Sewards Court following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, 18-year-old Jaylen Jackson, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The second victim, 18-year-old Kylonne Taylor, was found in the basement of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, police learned that four individuals had entered the home while a birthday party was underway. Once inside, an altercation broke out, leading to the shooting. Shots were fired, resulting in Taylor's death and Jackson's injury. Authorities also recovered a handgun, reported stolen from North Carolina, near the victim. However, they do not believe the gun was fired during the incident. The handgun used in the murder has not been recovered, but police said it has been linked to a previous shooting in Baltimore City, where no injuries were reported.

After interviews and evidence collection, police arrested Amir Dorsey, 18, and Quinton Jackson, 18, charging them with illegal possession of ammunition. Tyjeir Cole, 18, and a 17-year-old male from Abingdon were charged with second-degree murder. The 17-year-old suspect was charged as an adult.

The suspects were taken to the Harford County Detention Center. Dorsey and Quinton Jackson were released on their own recognizance, while Cole and the teen suspect are being held without bail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Although charges have been filed, police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 443-309-3154.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

