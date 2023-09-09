Watch CBS News
Fort Howard residents frustrated by the closing of local Post Office

BALTIMORE - Residents in Baltimore County's Fort Howard are not too happy about the future of their Post Office.

In just a few days, the local post office will be closing, with the nearest one being 20 minutes away.

The USPS said the lease for the Post Office, off the 9200 block of Howard Avenue, is being terminated.

Starting September 18, all mail for the Fort Howard Post Office will be forwarded to the Dundalk office shipping place.

First published on September 8, 2023

