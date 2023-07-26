Baltimore County residents worry about mail access as Fort Howard Post Office prepares to close

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County community is worried that its mail will soon be out of reach.

The Fort Howard U.S. Post Office is set to close on Sept. 30 because of its lease expiring, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Bob Levine only lives about 100 yards away from the location, but a back injury has forced him to have to drive to pick up his mail.

He can't imagine having to possibly drive further for it.

"For 52 years, I have had the same post office box, walked out get my mail all these years. I just can't see dirving 14 miles roundtrip to get my mail," he said.

But Levine might have to, because the location is closing by the end of September. While he can drive, he knows many of his older neighbors can't.

Levine adds they have been walking to get their mail since home delivery isn't available for the area. He worries for them.

"I don't want people here left out in the cold," Levine said.

WJZ met a number of these longtime residents, concerned that they might have to go as far as Dundalk just to pick up their mail. Most of them found out about the closing weeks ago from their neighbors Renee Hewitt and Jessica Hammonds.

"We're getting no help, [WJZ] is the first team that's actually reached out to us," Hewitt said. "Everybody else gives us a blowstorm...nothing's being done."

In a statement to WJZ, the USPS said they're still figuring out the next steps, saying, "We are currently exploring options to continue mail service there for our valued customers... The Postal Service will notify customers of our plans as soon as it becomes available."

Congressman Kweisi Mfume has sent a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for an immediate plan on mail delivery in Fort Howard moving forward.

For many neighbors, home delivery is the only appropriate option.

"Our mail [being delivered] to our home is just as important as it is yours. You're geting your mail every day from walking out on your front porch, we deserve the same thing," Hewitt said.

Some neighbors from Edgemere are also concerned about the Fort Howard Post Office closing, telling WJZ it's their most convenient location as well.