Former U.S. Army research biologist sentenced for bribery conspiracy

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Former U.S. Army research biologist Jason Edmonds was sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiring to commit bribery at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the office, Edmonds worked at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command ("CCDC") Chemical Biological Center ("CB Center") located at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, which was the country's primary research and development center for non-medical chemical and biological weapons defense.

Officials said that between 2012 and 2019, Edmonds accepted financial perks from the CEO of EISCO, John Conigliaro, in exchange for favorable action on CB Center contracts.  Those deals included exchanging money for rental properties, and the awarding of a 300,000 CB Center project to EISCO. 

The bribes that Conigliaro gave Jason Edmonds a total of $100,794.83 - which he was ordered to forfeit by the court. 

Christian Olaniran

