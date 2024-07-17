Former secret service member says agents not to blame for Trump assassination attempt

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement continues to examine every aspect of the Pennsylvania rally where former President Trump was shot in an assassination attempt over the weekend.

WJZ spoke with Barry Donadio, a former member of the Secret Service who served under President's George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, and a member of Maryland's delegation at the Republican National Convention.

He praises the quick response he saw and cautions against blaming Secret Service agents for what happened.

"There's only one person to blame in this whole thing is the man with the gun. That's it. We quarterback some of the agents, which is very unfair," Donadio said.

He says he feels safe in Milwaukee tonight and urges unity in the wake of this political violence.

"I saw agents get to the president within literally two seconds. All of them were there, and they did exactly what they were supposed to do," Donaldio said.

Donadio says the blame for the assassination attempt should be on the shooter, not the agents.

"There's a lot that would go through the mind of an agent who is jumping on the president when shots are fired—like, am I going to die next? Am I going to get hit in the spine and be crippled for the rest of my life? Am I going to get shot in the head and never wake up again? That's a real reality for these agents. They risk their lives," Donadio said.

Michael Slupe, Sheriff in Butler County, Pennsylvania, where the attempted assassination unfolded, spoke to CBS Pittsburgh.

"All law enforcement was well prepared, well trained, there was a lot of good people who were on duty that day—and there was a failure," Slupe said.

Trump has increased security during the convention—where officers around the country—including from Maryland—are working to keep the event safe.

Donadio says he's proud to represent Maryland and support Trump, but believes that no matter your political affiliation, there's no room for violence.

"it does have to get cooled down. We all just have to get back to basics, remember that we're all Americans and try to get along," Donadio said.

Donadio said if he has an opportunity to talk to former President Trump, he'll advise him to work across the aisle.