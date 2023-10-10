Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tells Bloomberg News he hasn't ruled out 2024 Presidential bid

BALTIMORE - Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told Bloomberg News that he hasn't ruled out running for U.S. President in 2024.

Hogan addressed his potential candidacy at an event at Bloomberg's office in Washington D.C.

"I don't want to run a race and nibble around the edges," Hogan said. "If I thought there was a path to success to win the race, then I just said I wouldn't shut the door to that opportunity."

Hogan, a Republican, told "Face the Nation" last month that he has "not closed the door" to seeking the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 on a No Labels ticket.

No Labels is a political organization that promotes bipartisanship in government. In 2017, it helped organize the Problem Solvers caucuses in the House and Senate to foster bipartisan cooperation on policy issues.

The No Labels website states that it is preparing for the possibility of nominating a candidate, but will run only under the "proper environmental conditions."

"I think we should only put together a ticket in the event that it's Trump and Biden," said Hogan, when asked about concern that a No Labels ticket could split the Democratic vote and provide former President Donald Trump with a win in 2024.

According to Bloomberg, No Labels calls the plan an "insurance policy" in case the major parties nominate Joe Biden and Donald Trump for a 2020 rematch.

Hogan told Bloomberg he was "disgusted" by the infighting among House Republicans that forced McCarthy to surrender the speaker's gavel, calling Florida Representative Matt Gaetz — who engineered McCarthy's ouster — "a cancer on the party and on the Congress."

"It's a train wreck," Hogan said. "I mean, it's embarrassing, and I think it's terrible for the Republican Party. I think it's terrible for Congress and for the country."

Currently, the Republican Party has Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder and Perry Johnson vying for the nomination.

Hogan 67, served two terms as governor of Maryland and led the National Governors Association in 2020. He's often mentioned as a potential presidential contender in 2024, but said he has no intention of seeking his party's nomination.