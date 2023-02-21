Watch CBS News
Former Gilman teacher charged with sexually assaulting student released to pretrial home detention

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A former Gilman School teacher charged with rape and sex abuse of a minor is out of the Baltimore County Detention Center.

A judge agreed to release Chris Bendann to pretrial home detention.

Bendann's attorney argued the 38-year-old is not a danger to the community and does not need to be in jail.

He is accused of sexually abusing a former student between 2016 and 2019.

Bendann worked at Gilman from 2007 to 2023.

He was fired earlier this year around the time he was arrested by police.    

His preliminary hearing is set for early March.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 6:32 PM

