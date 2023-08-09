Watch CBS News
Local News

Former CEO of Strong City Baltimore allegedly submitted fraudulent COVID-19 loan applications

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Former CEO of Strong City Baltimore allegedly submitted fraudulent COVID-19 loan applications
Former CEO of Strong City Baltimore allegedly submitted fraudulent COVID-19 loan applications 00:34

BALTIMORE -- The former CEO of Strong City Baltimore has been charged with committing wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly misusing COVID-19 funds.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment accusing 40-year-old Reginald Davis of submitting fraudulent COVID-19 CARES Act loan applications on August 3. 

Davis made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to the charges, according to WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner

His defense attorney declined to comment, the Baltimore Banner reported.

"Davis allegedly stole well over one million taxpayer dollars intended to assist those suffering from the effects of the pandemic," Erek Barron, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said.  "It remains a top priority of my office to hold accountable those who took unfair advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic relief."

If convicted, Davis faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud. Additionally, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each of two counts of money laundering, according to state authorities. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.