Car stuck in flood waters in Harford County during Flood Warning

Car stuck in flood waters in Harford County during Flood Warning

Car stuck in flood waters in Harford County during Flood Warning

BALTIMORE - Volunteer firefighters and Swift Water Technicians responded to a car stuck in flood waters on Winters Run Road in Joppa.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Cecil and Harford counties in Maryland until 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The flooding is caused by the excessive rainfall throughout the day.

FORECAST: Maryland Weather: Steady to heavy rain likely this evening

FLOOD WARNING: Parts of Cecil & Harford counties in Maryland until 3:45 AM. Luckily, most people are home now and not traveling on roads right now. But if you do need to travel in these areas. watch out for ponding of water in poor drainage areas. 1.5-3" of rain has fallen. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/MdfKjU0ZGH — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 28, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in those areas, with additional rainfall of up to 1 inch possible.

The flooding will impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Volunteer Firefighters and Swift Water Technicians from @jmvfc8 and the @HarfordCoDES Special Operations Team are on scene of a car stuck in flood waters on Winters Run Road in #JoppaMD. Winters Run Road is shut down. Never attempt to drive thru flood waters, #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/dZHnRAkYv9 — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) December 28, 2023

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Calvert, Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Riverside, Kingsville, North East, Pleasant Hills, Rising Sun, Perryman, Charlestown, Cecilton, West Nottingham, Farmington, Bay View, Octoraro and Richardsmere.

Be extra careful if you'll be out on the roads this evening and tonight. We'll see pockets of steady to heavier rain developing across the area. Expect wet roads and reduced visibility.