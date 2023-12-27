Car stuck in flood waters in Harford County during Flood Warning
BALTIMORE - Volunteer firefighters and Swift Water Technicians responded to a car stuck in flood waters on Winters Run Road in Joppa.
A Flood Warning is in effect for Cecil and Harford counties in Maryland until 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.
The flooding is caused by the excessive rainfall throughout the day.
FORECAST: Maryland Weather: Steady to heavy rain likely this evening
According to the National Weather Service, 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in those areas, with additional rainfall of up to 1 inch possible.
The flooding will impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Calvert, Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Riverside, Kingsville, North East, Pleasant Hills, Rising Sun, Perryman, Charlestown, Cecilton, West Nottingham, Farmington, Bay View, Octoraro and Richardsmere.
Be extra careful if you'll be out on the roads this evening and tonight. We'll see pockets of steady to heavier rain developing across the area. Expect wet roads and reduced visibility.
for more features.