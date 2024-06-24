Five new speeding cameras installed in Anne Arundel County : "This is about trying to trying to change people's driving habits"

Five new speeding cameras installed in Anne Arundel County : "This is about trying to trying to chan

BALTIMORE -- Starting Monday, drivers in Anne Arundel County will need to watch their speed.

Five new speed cameras have been set up and more are soon to come.

There's a new speed camera on Welham Avenue near Cromwell Elementary.

"Wellham Avenue is a hot spot for people who speed," Kristie Taylor of Glen Burnie said.

Kristie Taylor is happy about it.

"I have a child that attends Cromwell and I've lived in this area my entire life and I see a big problem," Taylor said.

It's not the only new speed camera in Anne Arundel County, there are four others.

There's another in Glen Burnie, on Solley Road near Solley Elementary.

There are two in Severna Park: one on Governor Stone Parkway near Shipley's Choice Elementary. The other is on Truck House Road near Oak Hill Elementary. The last one is on Shore Acres Road in Arnold near Broadneck Elementary.

"This is about trying to change people's driving habits," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. "This is not about collecting fees."

These cameras began working on Monday.

For the first 15 days, people will receive warnings. After that, those speeding will get a $40 ticket.

"When we talk about over the speed limit, that means if you're 12 miles per hour over the speed limit," Anne Arundel County Police Spokesperson Justin Mulcahy said.

Legislation passed during the General Assembly this year gave county leaders the green light to put up the cameras.

Eventually a total of 40 cameras will be placed across the county.

County leaders selected where they go based off of citizen feedback and crash data.

The goal is to make roads safer and reduce fatalities.

"Slow down," Pittman said. "We want to keep everybody alive and safe."

The cameras are portable. If traffic conditions change, county leaders can move the cameras to another area.