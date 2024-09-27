Five hospitalized after car collides with truck, damaging Anne Arundel County home

BALTIMORE -- Five people were hospitalized Thursday after a car crash that left an Anne Arundel home damaged.

Police said offers responded to the 5200 block of Kramme Avenue in Brooklyn for a report of vehicle tampering.

When they arrived, officers noticed a 2020 black Hyundai sedan with tinted windows fleeing the area.

Later, the stolen sedan hit a truck, which struck a house in the 300 block of Church Street.

Crews responded to the home, stabilizing the structure, and freeing the residents who had been trapped after the collision, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The home was condemned due to significant damage to the basement area.

Police said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the Hyundai was stolen.

All four suspects, who were teens, were charged with juvenile citations and released into the custody of their guardians.