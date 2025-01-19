Five busloads of Baltimore Ravens fans travel to Buffalo from Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Bus loads of Ravens fans travel to Buffalo for playoff game

BALTIMORE -- Five busloads of Baltimore Ravens fans traveled to Buffalo from Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Sunday for the AFC divisional playoff game.

About 600 fans took the bus and participated in Jimmy's Famous TailgGOAT prior to the biggest game of the season.

ravens fans have arrived in buffalo. hundreds of ravens fans are at the @JimmysSeafood tailgoat getting ready for tonight’s game.#Ravens Flock@wjz | @WJZ13sports pic.twitter.com/xaDRtUseAH — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) January 19, 2025

"Super excited," said Tony Minadakis, owner of Jimmy's Famous Seafood. "We had a great turnout. We hope that you are going to be proud Baltimore."

Called, "Baltimore's Buffalo Takeover," the buses left Sunday morning and arrived in Buffalo hours before kickoff. The fans aboard were provided bottomless drinks, entertainment, and crab.

"The flock came from Baltimore, we are here to do it," Ravens fan Jeremy Wynn said. "The trip was awesome. We flock, we fly together, we ride together."

The Ravens and Bills are playing for a trip to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. The game features the NFL's frontrunners for MVP -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

"We're going to win this one," Ravens fan Mark Flores said. "We are taking over Buffalo."