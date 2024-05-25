First cruise ship leaves Port of Baltimore since Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- For the first time since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a cruise ship has left the Port of Baltimore.

Royal Carribean's Vision of the Seas left the port Saturday, embarking on a five-night voyage from Baltimore to Bermuda.

"Cruising is back in Baltimore "Port Executive Director Jonathan Daniels said at a press conference Sunday.

It's a Royal day in Baltimore! Cruise ships are back.



Today, PoB Director Jonathan Daniels welcomed @RoyalCaribbean's Vision of the Seas to our cruise terminal for the 1st time since the Key Bridge collapse. The ship embarks today on a 5-night voyage to Bermuda. Welcome back! pic.twitter.com/H2pqhQgigm — Port of Baltimore (@portofbalt) May 25, 2024

The Port of Baltimore services many cruise ships including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian.

It's been about two months since a cargo ship, the Dali, struck the Key Bridge which collapsed into the Patapsco River. The accident killed eight construction workers who were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The update marks significant progress since the collapse, as crews have worked continuously to clear the wreckage site.

A Carnival cruise ship was expected to return to Baltimore in April, but after the Key Bridge collapse, it ported in Norfolk, Virginia.