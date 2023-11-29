Mysterious dog respiratory illness reported in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A mysterious dog respiratory illness has now spread to Maryland, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

Maryland is one of 14 states where the illness has been reported either officially or, or anecdotally.

The illness, which is resistant to existing medications, has seen more than 200 cases across the county since mid-August, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

According to the Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biological Sciences, the virus generally presents itself in three ways:

Chronic mild-moderate tracheobronchitis with a prolonged duration (6-8 weeks or longer) that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.

Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.

Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24-36 hours.

"Owners should monitor their dogs closely for progressive coughing that may be accompanied by signs of ocular or nasal discharges and sneezing. Please consult your veterinarian immediately if those clinical signs develop, particularly if your dog concurrently loses its appetite, has trouble breathing, is coughing continually, or is extremely lethargic," the AVMA said.

Doctors say the illness does not seem to pose a threat to humans.

Call your veterinarian if your dog is showing any signs of respiratory sickness.