Mysterious respiratory illness spreading among dogs appears to be resistant to antibiotics

BALTIMORE -- Doctors are working to pinpoint the cause of a mysterious and potentially deadly respiratory illness spreading amongst dogs across the country.

"Anytime you've got a disease and you can't identify it and figure out what it is that's causing it, you're just left trying to treat the symptoms," Dr. Marianne Bailey said.

Bailey owns Western Shore Veterinary Hospital in Annapolis. She is warning pet owners to look out for these symptoms.

"Some pets develop a chronic cough, a slow-to-resolve lingering pneumonia, or they get really sick really fast in," she said. "Pets may pass away within one or two days of showing signs."

Since mid-August, the Oregon Department of Agriculture has documented more than 200 cases. Since doctors do not yet know what to attribute the illness to current medications aren't helpful.

"That seems to be resistant to antibiotics or the antibiotics," Bailey said. "We're not clearing it up as quickly."

Pet owners are encouraged to take precautions to keep their dogs healthy.

"If you can limit exposure between dogs, that's always recommended," Bailey said. "Make sure your pet is vaccinated for the known respiratory diseases that we can vaccinate against."

Doctors say the illness does not seem to pose a threat to humans. Call your veterinarian if your dog is showing any signs of respiratory sickness.