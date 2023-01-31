Maryland Weather: Chances for a wintry mix

BALTIMORE - A cold front has cleared the state but we are still waiting on the cool down.

Temperatures are in the low to mid to even the upper 40s so far this morning. A few of our friends in Southern Maryland are waking up in the low 50s.

The cold air will filter in from the northwest and spread across Maryland as the morning goes on. Garret County is the exception where temperatures are in the upper 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7 am and snow and freezing rain are a factor.

The National Weather Service is reporting very slick travel conditions there as a glaze of ice is coating the roads. An area of low pressure will send rain in our direction starting between 7-9 am.

A little bit of sleet and wet snow is possible, but no accumulation is expected. The morning may be breezy as winds respond to the cold front. Gusts near 25 mph are possible.

We will stay cloudy even after the rain is out of here and afternoon temps will top out in the upper 30s.

Another area of low pressure arrives overnight bringing yet another chance for a wintry mix very early Wednesday morning.

This time Southern Maryland has the best chance to see a bit of light snow but very little impact is expected. After that, our Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday is shaping up to be rather cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Arctic air is taking aim at Maryland as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend!

On Friday, we only hit the mid-30s but it will feel even chillier thanks to some gusty north winds. Bone-chilling cold is in store Friday night into Saturday morning when temperatures plummet into the low teens.

Plan for it to feel more like the single digits to near zero once you factor in the wind Afternoon temps will struggle to get out of the upper 20s.

By Sunday, we're rebounding into the low 40s but we have another chance for a wintry mix to contend with.