First Alert Forecast: Spring like temps ahead

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - It is a frigid start to what will end up being a very mild day.

Layers are a good idea since we are starting off in the upper 20s but ending in the low 50s.

It won't be a particularly bright day.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

A few showers could pop up this evening so plan for raindrops as you're headed home from work.

Tonight will be quite mild, with temps only bottoming out in the 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds is in store for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We're back in the low 60s on Thursday but that's also when rain returns to the forecast.

Chances for wet weather persist through Saturday. 

