First Alert Forecast: Showers, strong winds push through Maryland

BALTIMORE - A cold front will move through the region this afternoon with a chance for a shower or isolated storm.

A few of these showers and storms could contain gusty winds and small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center as a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms in place for the potential for an isolated strong storm this afternoon but the overall threat is low.

Of greater concern are the gusty winds expected this afternoon. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times as a cold front makes its way

On Tuesday afternoon, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Carroll County, Baltimore City, Howard County, Harford County and Baltimore County until 2:15 p.m.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM due to the expected strong winds.

*WIND ADVISORY* in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM today. Winds will from the southwest gust 40-50 mph at times this afternoon. Secure loose objects that could get blown away. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/qTPLkXcaqE — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 21, 2023

It will turn colder tonight with lows in the 30s for most areas.

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the 40s and 50s along with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers, especially during the first half of the day as a warm front lifts into the region.

The warmest day of the year is still expected Thursday in the wake of this warm front. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the mid and upper 70s, with some parts of Southern Maryland reaching around 80 degrees.

The record for BWI on Thursday is 78 degrees from 1874 and there is a good chance we will tie that record.

Cooler weather will return to close out the week with highs in the 40s and 50.

There will be another chance for showers on Saturday.

The next best chance for rain will come in on Monday along with breezy conditions.

Temperatures next week will remain above average but will not be as warm as recent days.