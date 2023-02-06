Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Much milder week ahead

By Meg McNamara

BALTIMORE - A bright and breezy Monday is ahead.

Temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s as you head out the door this morning.

We'll climb into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Northwest winds will be between 15-20 mph.

Tonight will be a chilly one. Clear skies will send temps tumbling into the upper 20s.

More low 50s are on deck for Tuesday but expect more clouds in the mix. 

Wednesday will feel downright toasty, with highs in the upper 50s and even low 60s.

Our next chance for rain is Thursday night into Friday as a storm tales aim at Maryland. 

Meg McNamara
Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

February 6, 2023

