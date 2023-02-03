Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Dangerously low wind chills

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. 

The Arctic Front swept through Maryland overnight and has left us with tumbling temperatures and increasing winds.

Northwest winds will pick up through the day and could reach gusts over 30 miles an hour by Friday afternoon. 

Highs for the day will likely not surpass the low 30s Friday and that means wind chills will only be in the teens. 

The most brutal combo of wind and frigid air sets in Saturday morning when it will feel like the single digits.

Saturday afternoon temps will be back in the low 30s but the winds will have eased up by then.

A significant warm up arrives by Sunday when temps rebound into the 40s. 

First published on February 3, 2023 / 3:57 AM

