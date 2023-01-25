Firefighters: woman found inside vacant house on fire died of smoke inhalation

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have determined that a woman found dead inside of a vacant house that caught fire in East Baltimore earlier this month had died from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said in a statement on Wednesday that although the cause of the woman's death had been determined, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters began battling the fire around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The fire damaged a two-story house in the 400 block of North East Avenue, union officials said.

Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street.