Firefighters battle 5-Alarm fire on West Lombard Street, prompting traffic delays and Light Rail suspension

BALTIMORE-- City Fire officials are on the scene of a 5-alarm fire on the 400 block of West Lombard Street.

The department responded to a building fire near the intersection of Lombard and Eutaw streets around 9:26 a.m. Sunday. After arriving crew found heavy smoke coming from a building and upgraded its status to a 2-alarm fire. By 10 a.m. the fire had been upgraded to a 5-alarm status to ensure it had the proper resources needed for the fire to be extinguished.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace stated in press conference that "we believe we have upward 5 commercial properties involved as well as one residency occupancy" and shared "there are no injuries to civilians or firefighters at this time."

The Fire captain later stated the fire is contained but not under control.

Maryland Transportation Authority shared in a social post that Light Rail services have been suspended in the Central Business District due to a fire at Howard and Lombard Streets.

The Orioles are set to play the Detroit Tigers at 1:35p.m. Orioles management shared they have been "in communication with Baltimore City, Maryland Department of Transportation, and Maryland Transit Administration officials on traffic implications due to a fire at S. Lombard St. and Eutaw St."

Fans should use caution and allot for increased traffic in the downtown area if heading to this afternoon's game.

The team released a statement saying "Fans should use caution and allot for increased traffic in the downtown area if heading to this afternoon's game. The impacted grid is from Paca St. to Eutaw St. and Pratt St. to Baltimore St."