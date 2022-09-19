Watch CBS News
Several downtown Baltimore roads to close for Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE - Several downtown Baltimore streets will be closed during Saturday's Charm City Live.

The free music, food, art festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. at War Memorial Plaza.

The festival will have performances by Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B., The Bonfyre and Rebecca Black.

There will also be food trucks and a kid's zone.

Drivers should expect road closures at Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette Streets.

Drivers are asked to use these detours:

Westbound E. Fayette Street #1

Make a right turn onto Fallsway, travel north on Fallsway to second traffic signal then turn left onto E. Pleasant Street, traveling west make a left turn onto Guilford Avenue, proceed south towards E. Fayette Street then make a right.

Westbound E. Fayette Street #2

Make a left turn onto S. President Street , at the second traffic signal turn right onto E. Lombard Street, then travel west for approximately 5 blocks then make a right turn onto N. Calvert Street, proceed north towards E. Fayette Street then make a left.

Southbound S. President Street

Follow President Street south, make a right turn onto E. Lombard Street, proceed west for approximately 5 blocks towards Calvert Street then make a right turn onto N. Calvert Street, follow N. Calvert Street towards E. Fayette Street then make a left.

Northbound N. Gay Street

Make a right turn at Baltimore Street, proceed east on Baltimore Street to first set of traffic signals then turn left onto President Street, take a slight right turn onto Fallsway, follow Fallsway north to first traffic signal and then turn right back to Gay Street.

Eastbound E. Lexington Street

Make a right turn onto Guilford Avenue, proceed south for approximately 2 blocks towards Baltimore Street then turn left, follow Baltimore Street for 3 blocks making a left turn onto President Street.

Southbound Holliday Street

Make a right turn at Saratoga Street, then a left turn onto Guilford Avenue, follow Guilford Avenue towards Baltimore Street then turn left.

