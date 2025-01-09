Fila sports brand to lay off 130 Maryland employees

BALTIMORE - Fila, a sports apparel brand, will lay off 130 employees at its headquarters and warehouses in Maryland, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

According to a notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor, Fila plans to cut 18 jobs at its Curtis Bay warehouse and 112 at its headquarters in Towson, the Banner reports.

The company cited "a sustained unfavorable business environment, including intensified market competition" as a reason for the downsizing, according to the Banner.

According to the Banner, Ben Marchman, a spokesperson for Fila Holdings, said the company "carefully evaluated the need to significantly enhance the group's financial performance, structure, and overall resilience."