Fight led to mace being sprayed at Baltimore Pride Block Party, injuring some and ending event

BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe a fight between two groups led to mace being sprayed at the Baltimore Pride Block Party, causing a stampede and ending the event Saturday, police said Monday.

The chaos erupted around 8:30 p.m. as headliner Saucy Santana performed at the Main Stage on North Avenue at Charles Street. Police said several people were injured, but no serious injuries have been reported.

The chemical agent was not deployed by any officers, a police spokesperson said Sunday, and there was no evidence of gunfire.

"We do not have any information to support that this was a targeted attack," the spokesperson said.

Cockeysville resident Kate Bowers told the Baltimore Banner she and her friends were standing to the side of the stage during the middle of the Santana performance when chaos ensued.

"All of the sudden, people were screaming and running. It was like a bomb went off. The air was so thick," Bowers said. "People were throwing up. People were pouring water in each other's eyes. There was a little kid in a stroller. They were pouring water in the child's eyes."