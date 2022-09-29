Fiesta Baltimore: Bringing Hispanic heritage to Charm City

Fiesta Baltimore is party that celebrates the importance of preserving the rich Hispanic and Latino culture in the Charm City.

The fiesta returns to Baltimore on Oct. 9 to kick off October's Hispanic Heritage Month.

"This is our fourth-annual cultural event happening in Baltimore," said Angelo Solera, Executive Director and Founder of Nuestras Raices, Inc.

On October 9, at Patterson Park, the community is invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month as festival organizers showcase the diverse culture that enrich Baltimore.

"We're bringing together members of our community, music, folklore groups, marching bands, rodeo horses and to showcase the diversity of the richness of the Latino community in Baltimore City," Solero said.

The annual parade of Latino nations will also kick off in Highlandtown.

"It makes me feel really happy actually," dancer Yohana Mendoza.

Mendoza is performing a folkloric dance at Fiesta Baltimore.

"I think it's really important because not everyone knows about Hispanic culture like Mexico, and there's always a stereotypical type, so I think other people knowing about this parade and culture, I think it really helps them," Mendoza said.

The Latino community makes up the largest ethnic minority in the United States,

In 2021, data from the census bureau shows the United States Hispanic population reached about 63 million.

"There are 25 different nations represented in this festival so there are people from different parts of Latin America, Central American and South America that live in Baltimore"

This month-long celebration is much more than numbers and trends.

It also salutes generations of contributions by Hispanics to American culture, business and community life.

