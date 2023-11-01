Federal Prosecutors: Cancer diagnosis of GTTF member Hersl shouldn't result in early release

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors are trying to prevent Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force detective Daniel Hersl from being released from prison early, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Hersl, 53, was among 13 officers who were brought down on allegations that included robbing citizens, stealing and selling drugs, falsifying reports and overtime and trying to cover it all up.

Federal prosecutors say that, despite having metastatic prostate cancer, Hersl should remain in prison because he has yet to show remorse for his crimes.

Last month, Hersl's attorney filed an emergency motion asking that he be released from prison so that he can spend the last months of his life with his 16-year-old son, Colin, according to court documents.

"They both have maintained a strong bond by communicating by letter and mail daily since Mr. Hersl was first incarcerated," the court documents state.

The emergency motion for compassionate release states that Hersl's cancer has "metastasized to lymph nodes, liver, both lungs, one rib and upper sacrum."

The compassionate release statute allows courts to reduce sentences for defendants who can show that they have "extraordinary and compelling" reasons.

Hersl was first suspected of having prostate cancer in December 2022, according to the motion.

Prosecutors noted that in a form Hersl filled out requesting his release be granted, he described himself as "one of the highest decorated officer's [sic] in BPD history," the Baltimore Banner reported.

Federal prosecutors also noted that Hersl has continued to deny the allegations against him after his conviction, according to the Baltimore Banner.