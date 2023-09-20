FBI offering $15k reward for information in murder of Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat'

BALTIMORE -- The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat.

The 24-year-old man, whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr., was killed in a shooting in Cherry Hill in September 2022.

Police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man.

There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene, who'd already pronounced the victim dead.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Division of the FBI at (410) 265-8080, local FBI office, or submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov