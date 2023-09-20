Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI offering $15k reward for information in murder of Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat.

The 24-year-old man, whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr., was killed in a shooting in Cherry Hill in September 2022.  

delon-bushrod-1.jpg

Related: Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting

Police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. 

There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene, who'd already pronounced the victim dead. 

Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Division of the FBI at (410) 265-8080, local FBI office, or submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 5:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.