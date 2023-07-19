Man charged in death of Brooklyn father killed over incident at child's school
BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly beating of a Brooklyn father in front of his home earlier this year, all after a confrontation started at his child's school.
Trevor Taylor, a 26-year-old from Brooklyn, is charged with manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, affray and disorderly conduct, Anne Arundel County police said.
Anne Arundel family mourns death of father beaten after incident at child's school: 'A friend to everybody'
Christopher Wright, 43, was allegedly attacked on May 19 by three or four men who were described as men in their mid-20s to mid-30s, investigators said.
Police said the men went to Wright's home on Arundel Road West after an earlier confrontation that involved one of his children at Brooklyn Park Middle School.
Wright's family told WJZ he was beaten as retaliation for the earlier incident. He died at the hospital the day after the attack.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
