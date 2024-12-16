Police still searching for suspect accused of fatally shooting woman at Parkville apartment complex

BALTIMORE -- Police are still searching for a man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Shakeia Allen in the parking lot of a Baltimore County apartment complex.

Police responded to the unit block of Whitelaw Place in Parkville around 3:00 p.m. on April 21, where they found Allen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Baltimore County Police told WJZ that residents heard a commotion in the parking lot prior to the shooting, and that they believe it was targeted.

Amir Johnson, 24, is wanted in reference to the shooting. Baltimore County Police said the suspect is believed to have ties to the Brooklyn NY area.

Baltimore County Police Department

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020. Information can be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information provided online or over the phone.