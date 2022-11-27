Pedestrian struck, killed by car in hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - A pedestrian died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.

Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Fayette and President streets where a pedestrian died.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.