Family wants Baltimore leaders 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.

Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.

Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."

Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student.

"Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.

The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring another man.

Day said his uncle had just gone into the store to get some cigarettes.

"I don't wish this on any family to have homicide detectives in the living room explaining what happened to your family member," Day said. "For them to be able to come by and see the scene where your family member took their last breath."

Day and his family want the gas station shut down.

It's near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center which was recently rebuilt, however, the gas station was not renovated.

Community members said there's been a lot of problems there over the years.

WJZ found out from the police that officers have been called here about 80 times over the last three months.

"I'm asking Commissioner Michael Harrison to put a padlock on this business at least until we can investigate what's going on because my uncle's death is not going to be in vain," Day said.

WJZ reached out to Baltimore City about its Padlock Law.

A spokesperson told WJZ they are aware of concerns about incidents there and says the city has to meet certain legal requirements before a business can be shut down.

WJZ also contacted the owner of the shopping center.

He said they have asked the city to act immediately, saying they feel it's necessary to protect the community.

Day's family said they're also reaching out to local leaders and organizations.

"We need to come up with a way to keep our community safe," Day said. "If that's going to be working with the owners to get better security and things of that nature. But, we have to do something."

WJZ did speak with the owner of the gas station. He tells us he plans to ramp up security here.

Day said he's planning a rally for his uncle and to gain support to shut this business down either Friday or Saturday.