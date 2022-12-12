Watch CBS News
One man injured and another dead following shooting in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One man was killed and another man was injured during a violent shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol on the northeast side of the city received reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road at 6:43 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 22-year-old man and a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. The 56-year-old man had been shot in the head, they said.

Medics took both gunshot victims to local hospitals, police said.

Hospital staff pronounced the 56-year-old man dead, according to authorities.

WJZ's Jessica Albert reports that the shooting appeared to happen at a BP gas station on Havenwood Road.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 8:25 PM

