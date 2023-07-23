Family of Baltimore man killed by hit-and-run driver demands accountability, wants apology

BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle during a hit-and-run collision in Southwest Baltimore is asking for the person who ended his life to come forward and apologize.

They gathered together to hold a vigil for Aaron Hall, 41, who was fatally injured near the intersection of Noth Hilton Street and Phelps Lane on Wednesday morning.

Hall was a son, brother, husband, and father of four children. He had a passion for art, was a member of the Army, and worked as a security guard.

Hall's mother, Edna Price, said losing her son has taken a part of her heart.

"He was my sunshine," she said. "He made you laugh no matter what he made you laugh."

Price said that Hall was walking home from a laundromat when the deadly collision happened.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the site of the collision or call for help, police said.

Hall was left lying on the side of the road, according to his family.

Hall's sister, Martina Braxton, was distraught by what happened to her brother.

"My brother's life was taken," she said. "How can you walk away with that? How can you sleep with that? How can you live with that?"

Neighbors said they heard the crash when it happened. Some of them even saw the driver mow down street signs and a light pole.

Witnesses said they saw a man get out of the driver's seat and ran off while a female passenger was picked up by another car.

"It was cruel, and I just need to know the person has remorse," Braxton said.

Hall's family said that all they want whoever ran away from the striking vehicle to come forward.

"That's the hardest part for us," Price said "It was a human being, and that's all we want to see is tell us, 'I did this and I'm sorry.' We don't want anything else. Just give us that to let us move on."