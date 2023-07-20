Watch CBS News
Family wants answers after husband struck, killed by car in Southwest Baltimore

Family wants answers after husband struck, killed by car in Southwest Baltimore
Family wants answers after husband struck, killed by car in Southwest Baltimore 01:38

BALTIMORE -- A 41-year-old man was walking home from the laundry mat early Wednesday when he was struck and killed by a car in Southwest Baltimore.

The driver never stopped, according to police.

Aaron Hall was a husband and a father, his family said.

He was walking around 2:30 a.m. along North Hilton Street at Phelps Lane but he never made it home.

The driver of the car struck Hall and also took out a light pole and a street sign.

His family wants answers and justice.

They described Hall as "as amazing," but by the driver's choice to not stay and offer any kind of help. 

"I'm a forgiving person," his wife, Lakisha Hall, said. "I pray for that person. I don't know who the person is but if it was the other way around. "I would want to have helped that person."

