Family wants answers after husband struck, killed by car in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 41-year-old man was walking home from the laundry mat early Wednesday when he was struck and killed by a car in Southwest Baltimore.
The driver never stopped, according to police.
Aaron Hall was a husband and a father, his family said.
He was walking around 2:30 a.m. along North Hilton Street at Phelps Lane but he never made it home.
The driver of the car struck Hall and also took out a light pole and a street sign.
His family wants answers and justice.
They described Hall as "as amazing," but by the driver's choice to not stay and offer any kind of help.
"I'm a forgiving person," his wife, Lakisha Hall, said. "I pray for that person. I don't know who the person is but if it was the other way around. "I would want to have helped that person."
