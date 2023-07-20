Family wants answers after husband struck, killed by car in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 41-year-old man was walking home from the laundry mat early Wednesday when he was struck and killed by a car in Southwest Baltimore.

The driver never stopped, according to police.

Aaron Hall was a husband and a father, his family said.

He was walking around 2:30 a.m. along North Hilton Street at Phelps Lane but he never made it home.

The driver of the car struck Hall and also took out a light pole and a street sign.

His family wants answers and justice.

They described Hall as "as amazing," but by the driver's choice to not stay and offer any kind of help.

"I'm a forgiving person," his wife, Lakisha Hall, said. "I pray for that person. I don't know who the person is but if it was the other way around. "I would want to have helped that person."