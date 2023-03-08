Family of Aberdeen student allegedly assaulted by a parent in school concerned about security protocols

ABERDEEN -- The family of an Aberdeen Middle School student is concerned about the school's safety protocols after a parent allegedly assaulted her inside the school.

Judy Kibler learned about what happened to her granddaughter during a phone call with her son-in-law.

"First I was in shock, but then I was angry, frustrated and really upset," she said.

Kelly Sadik, 41, walked into Aberdeen Middle School Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. after getting access to the school through the intercom system, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

However, instead of going to the office, she went to the part of the school where the seventh graders attended classes and confronted one of her daughter's classmates.

"A verbal confrontation ensued, [Sadik] at one point placed their hands on the child, grabbing them in an effort to continue the conversation," Capt. Will Reiber said. "Ultimately, a teacher was able to intervene."

Kibler's granddaughter ended up with bruising on her arm. Kibler wonders how Sadik even got that far.

"I don't get how she got that far without somebody doing something," she said. "I'm a grandparent. I know when you go to the school, you get buzzed in, you go straight to the office."

In a statement, Harford County Public Schools told WJZ staff acted quickly and appropriately to the situation.

Reiber said police haven't had issues with its school security protocols in the past.

"By and large, the protocols that are put in place by the schools are set to deter people from doing this," Reber said. "This is the first, that I can think of, where we've had to go in for something where a parent came and confronted a child."

Sadik accused Kibler's granddaughter of bullying her daughter, according to police. Kibler said her granddaughter has also been a victim of bullying at the school, and this all speaks to a wider issue.

"It's not just my granddaughter I'm concerned about, I'm concerned about all these kids," Kibler said. "If [the school or school district is] doing something, tell us what you're doing. I've asked that question so many times."

Sadik is due in court in May.

Reiber said if your child is struggling with issues like bullying or harrassment at school, to reach out to the school's administration to start steps to remediate the problem.